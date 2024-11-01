Ministers-Designate appreciate Lado for ease of screening 

After their Screening and confirmation of appointments by the Senate on Wednesday, the seven ministerial nominees now Ministers-Designate, appreciated the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado for guiding them aright.

The designated Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegu – Ojukwu who spoke on behalf of others, appreciated the presidential aide for ease of screening and appointment confirmation facilitated for them.

She said: “We can’t thank you enough for how you have navigated us all through this process and how you have made us quite comfortable through the whole procedure.

“I speak for myself, I don’t know about anybody else; I was quite nervous, we were just wondering basically if this day will come and go.

“And from the onset, each person here, you made the effort to get in touch personally, speak to us, tell us everything that we needed to do, all the documentation that needed to be done and saw us through this, from beginning to completion.

“So, I will just like on behalf of everybody here and I congratulate all my colleagues here, but on behalf of all of us, we just say a very very big thank you. We really appreciate your efforts.

“We appreciate your considerations, we appreciate your sacrifice, because we were calling you at odd hours of the night and you were always available to speak to us and to guide us through this.

“So I thank you so very much on behalf of all of us here.”

The six other Ministers-Designate, who were with Ambassador Bianca Odumegu – Ojukwu at the show of appreciation in the office of Senator Basheer Lado, were Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Labour and Employment; Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Industry, Trade and Development; Idi Muktar Maiha, Livestock Development; Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Housing and Urban Development; and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad, designated Minister of State for Education.