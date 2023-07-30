Ministerial Screening: Islamic scholars ask Senate to reject El-Rufai

A coalition of Quranic Reciters, Memorizers and Learners has asked the Senate to reject former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. The former governor’s name is…

A coalition of Quranic Reciters, Memorizers and Learners has asked the Senate to reject former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The former governor’s name is among the 28 President Bola Tinubu submitted to the senate for screening and confirmation.

But at a press conference in Bauchi on Sunday, the Director of Education for the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Sheikh Sidi Ali, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to yank off El-Rufai’s name on the list.

He said appointing El-Rufai as a minister is repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience insisting that El-Rufai’s name should be removed in the interest of justice, peace, harmony and development of the country.

The cleric said, “We have seen the name of the former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir ElrufaI, a man that openly showed his hatred for Qur’anic students when he went to the House of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and evacuated hundreds of students with teargas late in the night in his effort to stop learning and memorization of the Holy Quran.

“Such kind of a person that has no respect for fundamental human right of a human beings, has no respect for their rights under the constitution of Nigeria that include freedom to live wherever you want, freedom of religion should not be considered for any appointment talk less of ministerial appointment.”

“In fact, it is like confrontation with the Almighty Allah and it will not help the government or the country considering the security socio economic challenges bedeviling the country. For that we are appealing to President Tinubu to withdraw his name in the best interest of the country, peace, harmony, stability , respect for the laws of the land.

“If President Tinubu should withdraw his name from the list he sent to the National Assembly in the interest of the country at heart and don’t clear him for any position, in order to do justice to the people of the Quran, and Nigerians.

“We have made so many pleas to President Tinubu to be wary of El-Rufai and his likes who do not want to support learning and memorization of the Quran. We are surprised to see the name of El-Rufai among his ministerial list. if the President wants to succeed he should quickly withdraw his name and replace him with a better, qualified and detribalized Nigerian who will not discriminate against Almajiri System of education.”

Efforts to reach Muyiwa Adekeye, a spokesman of El-Rufai, for reaction did not yield result as he did not respond to messages sent after futile efforts to reach him on the phone.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...