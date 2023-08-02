Ministerial Screening: Drama as Alake is shielded from Reciting National Anthem

There was a rowdy session on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday as Minority Leader, Senator Simon Davou Mwadikwon, asked a ministerial nominee, Dele…

There was a rowdy session on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday as Minority Leader, Senator Simon Davou Mwadikwon, asked a ministerial nominee, Dele Alake, to recite the second stanza of the national anthem.

Alake, who is currently President Bola Tinubu’s media aide was in the Senate for screening and was asked many questions bordering on culture, tourism and information.

The presidential spokesperson was commended for his feat not in Lagos but as one of the pro-democracy agitators during the military rule.

According to Alake, while addressing the lawmakers, Tinubu’s administration is ready to work on reforming tourism and culture, in changing the face of the country if given the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

Meanwhile, Mwadikwon representing Plateau North senatorial district, having praised Alake, asked him to recite the second stanza of the national anthem.

In defence of Alake, Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, asked the Senate President Godswill Akapabio to let his kinsman “take a bow and go.”

This caused a mild drama on the floor of the Senate but Akpabio came to the rescue saying, “I myself as an adult can recite any stanza of the national anthem.”

Alake was shielded from reciting the national anthem and eventually left the Red Chamber after a take and bow.

