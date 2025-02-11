Minister urges corps members to cooperate with host communities 

By Onyekachukwu Obi

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has advised corps members to associate and cooperate with their host communities as they commence their service year.

Mahmoud gave the advice in Abuja on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Stream II orientation course.

SPONSOR AD

“As you go into FCT communities for your primary assignment, your association with the rural and urban citizens should be developmental and peaceful in nature.

“This will make your days welcome for you and the communities you find yourselves,” she said.

You’ll start receiving N77,000 From February, NYSC DG assures corps members

NYSC: 4768 Corps Members take oath of allegiance In FCT

The Minister of State who was represented by the Mandate Secretary, Youths and Sports Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abdullahi Ango, said understanding the life and culture of the rural and urban communities, will “elicit the best reaction from the people and make your service year more meaningful.”

“It is under these conditions that your predecessors served and greatly contributed to the socio-economic development of the FCT. My charge to you, therefore, is that you put in your best and posterity will speak well of you.

“I am aware that you were exposed to several intellectual and physical training during the orientation course. It is on this premise I enjoin you to endeavor to take up post-camp training in your chosen skill set during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme while in your place of primary assignment,” she said.

Daily Trust reports that a total of 4768 registered corps members comprising 1981 males and 2787 females deployed to the FCT participated in the orientation course.