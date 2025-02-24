Minister threatens to leave APC over Kano chairmanship

Blames chairman’s utterances for party’s election loss
The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has warned that he and his supporters will leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) if Abdullahi Abbas or anyone like him is reinstated as the party’s chairman in Kano State.
Ata alleged that Abbas’s controversial statements were the reason the party lost power in the 2023 governorship election despite what he described as a clear victory.
Speaking at a Fagge party caucus meeting at the Federal Secretariat in Kano, Ata declared: “If they bring him back, we will leave. The party will fall again. We are not with such people, and no matter what happens, we will not align with them.”
He attributed APC’s defeat to remarks made by Abbas, which he described as blasphemous and offensive to God. He warned that if Abbas is reinstated, the party risks another electoral setback.
“We were raised with good morals. We respect God, our scholars, and our elders. If they insist on bringing him back, we will leave, and I swear, the party will fall again,” Ata stated.
He stressed the need to replace Abbas with a more reputable figure, arguing that power is granted by God, not by votes or financial influence.
“Votes do not give power, money cannot buy power, and even the people do not ultimately decide who rules. Gawuna and Garo won the election clearly, but fraud was committed against us. We went to court, and it was proven we were cheated. Yet in the end, the one who gives power withheld it from us because we challenged Him,” he added.
This marks the first time the minister has openly criticised the APC leadership in Kano. However, many believe his remarks stem from tensions over his appointment, following President Bola Tinubu’s removal of Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo as minister. It was rumoured that the APC leadership in the state were against his appointment.
Abbas, an ally of APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, could not be reached for immediate comment.
On his part, the Secretary of the APC in Kano, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina declined comment on the issue.
He, however, said, “we have nothing to say on this. We will not say anything.”
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.