Minister Praises Sokoto Rep member, Bashir Gorau, for Empowering Youths

The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has lauded Hon. Bashir Usman Gorau, the member, representing Goronyo-Gada federal constituency, for his dedication to youth empowerment.

During the distribution of cars, tricycles, motorcycles, and refrigerators to youths in Goronyo on Wednesday, the Minister emphasized that empowering youths should be a priority for our political office holders, given the current security challenges in the country.

Represented by Mr. Ngwaogu Micheal, the Director of the Enterprise and Production Department of the ministry, he also praised the lawmaker for his agricultural empowerment initiatives, which have so far trained 700 youths in animal husbandry, poultry, and other fields.

In his remarks, Gorau stated that the initiative aimed to alleviate transportation difficulties faced by his constituents.

He noted that the empowerment programs would further reduce criminal activities in the area.

The state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bello Goronyo, while commending the lawmaker, urged the beneficiaries to ensure the judicious use of the vehicles.