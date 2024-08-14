Minister flags off annual FEDUGAM sports fiesta in Bauchi

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education yesterday flagged off the fourth edition of the Federal Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM) annual sports fiesta…

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education yesterday flagged off the fourth edition of the Federal Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM) annual sports fiesta in Bauchi state for the workforce of all Agencies under the ministry to enhance productivity.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Bauchi, the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said the sports fiesta was purposely organized to promote unity, friendship and synergy among the stakeholders within the national and sub-national.

Represented by Alhaji Isa Abubakar, Director, ICT, Federal Ministry of Education, the Minister explained that the annual sports games were also to provide an avenue for participants to be active, remain physically fit and mentally alert for efficiency and higher productivity.

“Sports has also become a source of economic empowerment to both young and old depending on the side of the table. The game is also instructive of the alliance between Sports and Education, which have immense value on the entire strata of the society,” he said.

According to him, “In other words, fair-play is the key word. It is not a do-or-die encounter, as participation is considered more important than the urge to Win-at-all-cost.”

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed who was represented by his Chief of Staff Aminu Gamawa, said that the objectives of games were not to win medals alone but to bring unity and cooperation among them.