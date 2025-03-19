Minister blasts El-Rufai over attacks on Tinubu, APC

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Ata, has criticized former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent remarks against the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.
In a statement signed by his aide, Seyi Olorunsola, the minister accused El-Rufai of engaging in political mischief following his failure to secure a ministerial appointment.
He described the former governor as a “rabble-rouser” whose political career has been defined by controversy, “divisive policies, and opportunism.”
Ata saidt El-Rufai’s tenure as Kaduna governor was marked by rising insecurity, ethnic and sectarian violence, and controversial decisions.
He argued that El-Rufai’s recent defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant.
The minister also dismissed El-Rufai’s claim that President Tinubu was behind crisis in opposition parties, calling it an “illogical” assertion.
He praised Tinubu’s political consistency and coalition-building efforts, contrasting them with El-Rufai’s history of political maneuvering.
Reaffirming the APC’s commitment to governance and national development, Ata urged Nigerians to ignore El-Rufai’s “antics” and focus on the progress being made under President Tinubu’s leadership.
He assured that the administration remains dedicated to economic reforms, infrastructure development and national security.
