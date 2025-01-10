Minimum wage will be reviewed before end of Tinubu’s first term – FG

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to review the N70,000 minimum wage before the end of the present administration.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of workers.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this during a briefing in Umuahia, Abia, after meeting with labour leaders in the state.

She emphasized that President Bola Tinubu is determined to honour his promises to workers and prioritise their well-being.

“We are not going to allow minimum wage review to be forever. It used to be about five years, but now, in three year’s time, which is less than two years, we will also review the minimum wage

“This promise remains on course and will be fulfilled to further improve workers’ welfare”, Onyejeocha stated.

She further noted that the review timeline has been clearly documented, assuring workers of the Federal Government’s sincerity and commitment to transparency.

Onyejeocha also used the opportunity to remind labour leaders of their critical role in fostering stability and peace across the nation, particularly in the workplace.

She called for a collaborative effort to ensure a productive and strike-free year.

“We should have a strike-free year, where we will be able to work with the government in partnership, knowing that if we are at peace, we will be more productive,” she said.

Tinubu had approved a minimum wage of N70,000 in July 2024 with a promise to review it every three years.