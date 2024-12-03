Minimum wage: Striking workers shut down Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, C/Rivers

Workers in Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, and Cross River states on Monday commenced a one-week warning strike to demand the implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

In Nasarawa State, public offices, including the State House of Assembly, courts, and ministries, were shut down.

Comrade Ismaila Okoh, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Nasarawa, said while the government verbally committed to a N70,500 minimum wage, it failed to provide written agreements.

He emphasised workers’ readiness to continue the strike if the government does not act.

In Kaduna State, the state secretariat, court complexes, and other government offices were locked by union officials.

The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) cited the government’s failure to implement wage adjustments despite paying a N72,000 minimum gross salary.

Labour unions in Cross River State rejected the government’s announcement of a N70,000 minimum wage, stating that other demands, including the payment of delayed salaries for newly hired workers, remain unmet.

State offices in Calabar were shut as labour leaders planned further meetings to decide on the strike’s continuation.

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru threatened to sack and replace striking workers within 72 hours.

He claimed to have fulfilled his obligations and warned that only workers present in their offices would receive salaries through table payment.

Labour unions in Ekiti State distanced themselves from the strike, citing an agreement with the state government to implement the N70,000 minimum wage starting December 2024.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji explained that the delay in implementation was due to budgeting constraints but reassured workers of compliance.

Labour leaders maintain that the new minimum wage is non-negotiable and are determined to hold state governments accountable to national directives.

From Umar Muhammed (Lafia), Maryam Ahmadu-Suka (Kaduna), Nabob Ogbonna (Abakaliki), Eyo Charles (Calabar) & Raphael Ogbonnaiye (Ado-Ekiti)