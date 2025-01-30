Minimum wage: Only Abaji, AMAC and Gwagwalada councils have complied – FCT NULGE

The President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the FCT, Comrade Abdullahi Kabiru, has said three area councils namely, Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Gwagwalada have so far complied with the January 2025 agreed date for the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for the area councils’ workers.

Kabiru, while speaking with our reporter through telephone on Wednesday, said records available at the union’s disposal showed that the three councils were able to implement the new minimum wage with the January 2025 salary.

He said the remaining three area councils, Kwali, Kuje and Bwari were yet to implement the new minimum wage.

He said, “So far, three area councils which are Abaji, AMAC and Gwagwalada have implemented the new minimum wage from the January 2025 salary even though the allocation is yet to hit the area councils’ accounts, while Kwali, Kuje and Bwari area councils are yet to implement theirs.”

He expressed displeasure with the three area councils for delaying the implementation of the new minimum wage despite several ultimatums given to them.

The NULGE leader called on the remaining three area councils to fulfil their own side of the bargain by implementing the new minimum wage, saying the union will not hesitate to resume its suspended strike if the new wage is not implemented as agreed.

Recall that the joint labour unions under the leadership of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Comrade Stephen Knabayi, had on December 1, 2024, declared strike over non-implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

The NLC later suspended the strike after an undertaken was written by the six area councils’ chairmen promising to start the payment of the new minimum wage in January 2025.