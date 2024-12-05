Minimum wage: FCT workers reject January 2025 implementation date

The FCT area council workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have rejected the six area council chairmen’s plea to fix January, 2025 for the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

Daily Trust had reported that workers across the six area councils on Sunday declared an indefinite strike action following dircetive from the national body of the NLC over non implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage by the six area council chairmen.

Speaking to our reporter on the phone, on Thursday, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, President of NLC in the FCT, said the union met with the area council chairmen who pleaded to start the implementation of the minimum wage in January, 2025.

He said the council chairmen cited the backlog of some pending primary school teachers’ arrears and other entitlements.

He explained that the union rejected the council chairmen’s plea and insisted that the minimum wage should be implemented before the end of December 2024, adding that it was unfortunate workers and primary school teachers in the FCT were going through tough time due the economic hardship in the country.

“Actually, the union met with the area council chairmen and they requested that the union should give them till January, 2025 to implement the minimum wage because of some commitment. But we insisted that the implementation should commence in this December, 2024. So, that is how things stand between the union and the council chairmen at the moment,” he said.

Knabayi said the strike would continue until the minimum wage is implemented.