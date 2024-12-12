Minimum wage: FCT area councils’ workers suspend strike

The FCT area councils’ workers including the primary school teachers have suspended their ongoing strike after the FCT chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the six area council chairmen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Abuja Metro had reported that the councils’ workers and the primary school teachers had embarked on strike on December 1, 2024 over the non-implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage by council chairmen.

The six area council chairmen had last week met with the union executives but ended in deadlock over the January implementation date sought by the chairmen.

Addressing journalists at end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the labour house in Abuja, on Wednesday, the state NLC chairman, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, said the suspension followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the union executives and the six area council chairmen.

He said the council chairmen pleaded with the union to commence the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage by January 2025, while the five months’ arrears for the workers will be paid in January and February, 2025.

“Consequent upon this, the FCT NLC at her State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, after exhaustive deliberations on the issue, resolved to give the six area council chairmen the benefit of doubt and directed the suspension of the ongoing strike with immediate effect,” he said.

The state NLC chairman directed all the area councils’ workers, including the primary school teachers across the six area councils, to resume their normal duties as from Thursday, December 12, 2024.