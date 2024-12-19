✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Mines workers appeal to Soludo to slash taxes

governor soludo
    By Titus Eleweke, Awka

The Nigeria Union of Mines Workers (NUMW) has appealed to Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, for a downward review of the tax burden on their members, particularly those in the transport sector.

NUMW also warned tipper drivers under its transport unit, as well as all heavy equipment operators (caterpillar operators), to desist from working in any mining pit not approved by the Anambra State government.

The Chairman of the union, Comrade Onyah Kelvin Chimbuzor, made the appeal during a one-day sensitisation and awareness campaign held over the weekend at various mining sites across different communities and local government areas of the state.

According to him, the appeal aligns with the prevailing harsh economic realities in the country.

He said the union seeks the downward review in order to help its members make ends meet in their daily operations.

 

