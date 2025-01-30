Miners have guns, explosives – Niger gov

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, said some artisanal miners in communities across the state are in possession of guns and explosives, raising concerns about security risks.

He stated this during a visit to Sabon-Pegi community in Mashegu LGA, where a dynamite explosion at a miner’s residence killed three people and injured several others.

The governor acknowledged that Niger State is rich in gold and lithium deposits, attracting a surge in artisanal mining.

He, however, noted that illegal miners often store explosives and firearms, worsening insecurity in the area.

“We urge the people to surrender their explosives and dangerous weapons to a security committee comprising law enforcement agencies, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), traditional institutions, and other relevant stakeholders for safe storage, rather than keeping them at homes,” he stated.

He announced a N174 million relief package to support the victims of the explosion.

Governor Bago visited the explosion site on Wednesday alongside the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, among others.

Minister Idris conveyed the president’s concern over the tragedy, describing it as a preventable disaster.

“The president has directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to intensify advocacy and enlightenment campaigns, particularly targeting those involved in illegal mining, to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said.

Additionally, the president instructed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, NEMA and other relevant federal agencies to support the Niger State Government in providing relief to the affected community.

The Chairman of Mashegu LGA, Umar Jibrin Igade, provided an update on the explosion, saying 69 people were affected out of which two deaths were recorded, and that six injured people were treated and discharged from hospital.

He added that 17 houses were destroyed, 35 partly damaged and nine vehicles affected.

He also said the Mashegu Local Government Council has temporarily banned artisanal mining due to the risks posed by stored explosives.

The council chairman also urged his Magama LGA counterpart-which shares a border with Mashegu-to enforce a similar ban to enhance security measures.