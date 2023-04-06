✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Millot strikes late to fire Stuttgart to German Cup semis

Enzo Millot’s late goal sent Stuttgart into the German Cup semifinals after a 1-0 win at Nuremberg on Wednesday. With the match heading towards extra…

Enzo Millot’s late goal sent Stuttgart into the German Cup semifinals after a 1-0 win at Nuremberg on Wednesday.

With the match heading towards extra time, Millot latched onto a Hiroki Ito pass and chipped home goalkeeper Peter Vindahl, giving Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness a win 48 hours after he replaced sacked Bruno Labbadia.

Kick-off was put back by half an hour due to delays caused by fans entering the sold-out stadium.

The only second-division side in the last eight, Nuremberg were trying to salvage some pride after a poor league season which has left them fighting to avoid relegation.

 

