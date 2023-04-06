Millot strikes late to fire Stuttgart to German Cup semis

Enzo Millot’s late goal sent Stuttgart into the German Cup semifinals after a 1-0 win at Nuremberg on Wednesday. With the match heading towards extra…

Enzo Millot’s late goal sent Stuttgart into the German Cup semifinals after a 1-0 win at Nuremberg on Wednesday.

With the match heading towards extra time, Millot latched onto a Hiroki Ito pass and chipped home goalkeeper Peter Vindahl, giving Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness a win 48 hours after he replaced sacked Bruno Labbadia.

Kick-off was put back by half an hour due to delays caused by fans entering the sold-out stadium.

The only second-division side in the last eight, Nuremberg were trying to salvage some pride after a poor league season which has left them fighting to avoid relegation.