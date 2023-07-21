Millions lost as fire breaks out at Lagos Port

A midnight fire at the Terminal ‘C’ managed by Port and Cargo Limited, Tin-Can Island, Lagos, razed down property worth millions of naira. Though the…

A midnight fire at the Terminal ‘C’ managed by Port and Cargo Limited, Tin-Can Island, Lagos, razed down property worth millions of naira.

Though the fire was eventually put out, one of the cargo handling equipment was completely destroyed by the inferno.

Witnesses said the only fire truck owned by the management of the Terminal could not contain the fire when it started.

They said it took efforts of other terminals to bring the raging fire under control.

However, no life was lost but few personnel of the terminals sustained injuries while trying to contain the situation.

The management of Port and Cargo could not be reached for comment as at the time of filing in this report, but sources said the fire started from one of the cargo handling equipment close to the quay side while operations was on.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...