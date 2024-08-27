Military will continue to defend democracy – CDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has reiterated the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to continue to defend the nation’s democracy.…

Musa gave the assurance on Tuesday when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, paid a courtesy visit to the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation to the minister for his support to the armed forces towards discharging their constitutional responsibilities unhindered.

The defence chief said the military had to a great extent, been able to decimate the activities of terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements operating in the country.

According to him, the armed forces in collaboration with other security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of critical government assets and to ensure increase in oil production to boost economic activities.

Responding, Edun commended the military for keeping the country together and protecting democracy at all cost.

He said the commitment of the armed forces to protecting the nation’s democracy would allow the economy to thrive while businesses prosper.

Edun also hailed the huge sacrifices being made by the military towards securing the country, assuring that the nation’s economy was on the right track.

According to him, there is enough positive indicators showing desired results in the economic performance of the present administration. (NAN)