Military shuts Maiduguri juvenile sex brothels

The Nigerian military has raided Maiduguri underage brothels at Kasuwan Fara, Shagari low-cost area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The shutting down of the brothel followed an exclusive report by the Daily Trust on Saturday exposing the illegal activities at the brothels.

Residents of the area, who contacted our correspondent, said some people were also arrested.

“The military raided the place two days ago and arrested some people. The whole place is now quiet. We don’t know where they took the culprits to,” said a resident, Halima Abdul.

She said the raid and the subsequent patrols by the military in the area had changed the community to a serene environment for the residents.

“We suffered years of torment and misery but with what we are seeing today, normalcy is setting,” she said

Another resident, Solomon Joseph, described the raid as one of the best things that happened to the community, while calling on the military to allow those with legal business to return.

“There are traders doing their legal business at Kasuwar Fara, we appeal to the military to allow them back,” he said.