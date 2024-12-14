Military retires 656 servicemen

Military authorities have retired 656 senior non-commissioned officers (SNCOs).

The soldiers, who had served their fatherland for 35 years, underwent six months of demilitarisation training and were disengaged from service at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) at Oshodi in Lagos amid fanfare.

They comprised 535 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA), 86 from the Nigerian Navy (NN), 35 from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and two from the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, while praising the retirees for their invaluable service to the country, said the culmination of their unwavering commitment, relentless hard work, and steadfast discipline throughout their service years led to the graduation.

He said: “No doubt, this six-month training has equipped you with the knowledge and skills to transition effectively into civil life, becoming resourceful managers, entrepreneurs, and contributors to national development.

“The essence of our gathering today brings to mind a local adage: ‘Soja come, soja go, but barracks remain’.

“While many of us may have joked about this saying during our careers, it holds a profound meaning worthy of reflection. It reminds us that the Nigerian military is more than the individuals who serve within its ranks; it is a resilient institution that safeguards our nation’s existence and endures the test of time,” he said.

He further said as individual service members’ transition to new chapters in life, the values, traditions, and impact of their service live on, continually shaping the Armed Forces and the nation as a whole. “This adage also highlights the significance of the foundation you have built and the legacy you leave behind,” he added.