Military officers’ wives sink boreholes in barracks

Wives of senior military officers who are members of the 38 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA have donated two solar-powered boreholes to the residents of the Ushafa Military Camp in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

The women, under the aegis of the Unique 38 Regular Course Ladies Welfare Association, said they executed the project as part of their effort to alleviate the suffering of the residents in getting potable water.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project yesterday, the Chairperson of the association, Mrs Judith Akinjobi, said they had always sought to make a positive difference and had been relentless in championing numerous causes towards improving the living conditions of others.

She said, “Today, we are witnessing the inauguration of our latest endeavor: two solar-powered borehole water systems. This idea was conceived with the understanding of the vital importance of clean, accessible water to the development and well-being of our communities.

“Indeed, access to clean water ought not to be a luxury, but a necessity, and in fact a fundamental human right. I am, therefore, delighted to see this project come to life, bringing hope and joy to the lives of the barrack residents, specifically Ushafa Camp.”

The President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Vickie Irabor, commended the women for identifying a gap in the barracks and meeting the need, adding that military wives had become a force to reckon with.

She noted that military wives associations were erroneously seen as groups of idle women in the past, saying that such wrong notions among military officers had been eroded by the life impact projects being undertaken by the associations in barrack communities.

