Military needs more than weapons to fight insecurity – Kwara gov

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state on Monday said the military needs more than weapons to address the country’s acute insecurity.
The governor disclosed this while inaugurating the newly constructed Quarter Guard and remodelled headquarters of the 22 Armoured Brigade at Sobi, Ilorin, the state capital.
“It is not just about buying weapons; it is also about putting infrastructure in place for the military to be able to do their work properly,” the governor said.
The governor said the projects, which were executed by the Nigerian Army, align with the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff Command to sustain a culture of maintenance.
He also unveiled three new vehicles and 10 motorcycles, which the state government donated to enhance the operational capacity of the command.
For his part, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj. Gen. Obinna Onubogu, thanked the governor for his various support which, he noted, continue to strengthen the capacity of the command to maintain peace in the state.
The Commander 22 Armoured Brigade, Maj. Gen. Oluwafemi Williams, in his remarks, said he remodelled the brigade complex to give it a befitting look and a conducive working environment for the officers and soldiers in the HQ, in line with the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede.
