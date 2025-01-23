Military must conquer forests to end banditry –Ganduje 

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the military must conquer forests to end the challenge of banditry in Nigeria.

Ganduje stated this during a sympathy visit to Niger State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, over the death of dozens of citizens in a tanker explosion last week in the state.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Thursday in Abuja, the APC helmsman stressed the need for proactive and decisive measures, particularly targeting the criminal elements

hiding in forests, to end the trend of banditry in the country.

Ganduje, former governor of Kano State, praised the efforts of Governor Bago in maintaining peace within the state despite its vast landmass and numerous forests.

“The solution to this menace is to conquer the forests. The bandits are in the forest. Why have we been on the defensive instead of being on the offensive?

“When I was the governor of Kano State, I requested through the federal government that the military takes over Falgore forest and the military built a military training ground there. That was how bandits were chased away from that forest and Kano is at peace,” Ganduje said.

Responding, Governor Bago appreciated the solidarity of the APC leadership and urged the federal government to address critical infrastructure issues, including the Suleja-Minna road, to reduce accidents and improve safety in the state.