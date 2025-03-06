Military men invade Ikeja Disco over power outage, beat up journalist, workers

Some personnel from the Air Force Base in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday attacked workers at the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, following the ongoing face-off over disconnection of power supply to the base.

A correspondent of PUNCH Newspapers, Dare Olawin, was reportedly assaulted by the armed military men.

Daily Trust reports that there was growing tension between the IKEDC and the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, over the duration of the power supply disconnection.

The Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, has been without power for two weeks following its disconnection by the Ikeja Electric over an unpaid debt running into millions of naira.

It was also learnt that an agreement was reached for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to pay IKEDC a monthly sum of ₦60 million to ensure a daily electricity supply of 10 to 12 hours to the base. The Airforce base is said to be worried that a prolonged power outage was “compromising the base’s safety and security.”

However, some military men armed and led by a woman allegedly attacked the headquarters of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company opposite MITV , Ikeja, Lagos around 7:40 am.