Military kills Turji’s second-in-command, other top commanders

Troops of the Nigerian Military attached with Operation Fansan Yamma, in the Northwest zone of the country, have neutralised Aminu Kanawa, the next in rank to the notorious bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji.

It was learnt that both the air and ground troops during the ongoing onslaught also inflicted terminal injuries on Turji’s younger brother identified as Dosso and one of his closest allies named Danbokolo.

Daily Trust reports that the son of the terrorist kingpin and many of his fighters were killed a few days ago during clearance operations that were conducted along Shinkafai, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axis.

A primary school in the axis located in Zamfara State serving as a logistics base for the terrorists was also bombed by the air component of the operation, weakening their capabilities to fight.

Confirming Turji’s allies’ killing on Wednesday, the outgoing Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a Major-General, told journalists that the terrorists were in disarray in their camp due to intense operations.

Buba listed Turji’s key commanders that were killed between Monday and Tuesday as Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba, Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, among others.

“Sequel to ongoing military onslaught on terrorist in the NW of the country, between the 20-21 Jan 2025, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA neutralised the second-in-command of notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji’s namely, Aminu Kanawa.

“Furthermore, troops neutralised over 24 fleeing terrorist from Bello Turji’s Camp around Gebe and Isa LGA of Sokoto State, as well as around Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State,” the senior military officer said.

Buba also disclosed that troops also neutralised one Suleiman, another notable terrorist and a loyalist of late notorious terrorist leader, Halilu Sububu, during the onslaught on Turji’s enclave around Fakai high ground.

According to him, the late Suleiman was leading a reinforcement team to rescue Turji’s camp which was in disarray, when he was eliminated during the fire fight.

He added, “The death of Turji’s second-in-command, close allies, commanders and combatants is a significant blow to the terrorist network in the North West of the country, as well as their military and fighting capabilities.

“These groups of terrorists were notorious for numerous kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the region, particularly in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

“Overall, troops are not relenting until these terrorists are completely destroyed. Troops operations are aimed at creating an atmosphere of safety and security for all citizens.”