Military hospital honours outstanding staff members

The Nigerian Army Military Hospital in Benin City, Edo State, has honoured 10 staff members, including five civilians for distinguished performance in 2024.

The awardees included Staff Sergeant Suleiman Ibrahim, Sergeant Sheshi Baba, Lance Corporal Ede Ifeoma, Private Atanda Mika’il and Private Joseph Precious.

Other five, who are civilians were Mr Yesufu Mohammed Otono, Miss David Juliet, Miss Ahamisi Isoa Christabel, Miss Ibizugbe Deborah Isosa and Mrs Omoye Rosemary Akhabue

Presenting the award during the hospital’s 2024 West Africa Social Activity, (WASA), the Commander, 4 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Benin, Brigadier General, Ebenizer Uduyebo, commended the awardees for their dedication to duty as well as good work they were doing for the hospital, which earned them the prestigious awards.

He said to whom much was given much was expected; hence, they should continue the exemplary work they were doing.

He commended the officers and men of the hospital for their dedication to duty and support to the 4 brigade and the Nigeria Army, which he said was instrumental to the success recorded by the military in the state.

“This event has afforded officers and men and their families and civilians the opportunity to unwind and relax free with one another and take you away from your routine regimental live,” he said.

Uduyebo noted that 2024 ended with unprecedented successes in area of curbing insecurity with the support of the military hospital.

Earlier, the hospital’s director, Brig Gen Paulina Olubunmi Aburime, said WASA was an age long inherited tradition in the military aimed at preserving Nigerian ethics and tradition through social interaction of personnel, their families and well-wishers.

She encouraged everyone at the event to embrace the spirit of unity and use the event to build bridges, foster better understanding, and promote peace and stability in the country

One of the awardees, Staff Sgt. Suleiman Ibrahim who was honoured with best performing soldier, said the award would spur him to do more and get more reward from the army

“If you are doing something and you are appreciated, that will make you to put in more effort and get more reward.

“I feel great for the honour because they are many soldiers in the hospital but I was picked as the best. I thanked the army for recognizing my efforts,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the cultural troupe display and the tug of war contest between the magajia (officers wive) and female corps members.