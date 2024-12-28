Military destroys Lakurawa’s logistics base in Sokoto communities

The military high command on Friday said it has destroyed logistics base of the terrorists’ group known as Lakurawa, disturbing peace of Sokoto communities when it rained airstrikes on them on Christmas day.

It specifically clarified that the deaths of 10 villagers in Sokoto State were caused by the secondary explosion that arose when the airstrikes bombarded the logistics base of the group.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, while addressing journalists at Defence Headquarters, maintained that the airstrikes conducted by the Nigerian Air Force hit the primary target.

He explained that the airstrike was a precision-guided operation targeting the terrorist hideout in the area.

He maintained that the fatalities resulted from the secondary explosion triggered by the destruction of the terrorists’ logistics base.

“The airstrike indeed hit the logistics base of the terrorists, which led to secondary explosions. It was these explosions that caused the casualties reported earlier,” Buba stated.

He further explained that the terrorists’ logistics base housed dangerous materials, including hand cartridges and explosives, which detonated when struck by the air force’s precision munitions.

“When I talk of the logistics base, I’m referring to hand cartridges and poles that were kept there. Naturally, when the munition hits, there will be a secondary explosion arising from that, which will generate other things flying in the air. That led to the death of about 10 persons that were reported. The 10 persons were not hit directly by the airstrikes,” Buba said.

He added that intelligence; surveillance, reconnaissance, and human intelligence were carried out over an extended period before the operation was conducted. He also said the earlier date for the operation had been shifted to prevent human casualties.

Buba said the ground forces confirmed the destruction of the terrorists’ key infrastructure and the neutralisation of several combatants during the operation, adding that survivors from the group fled the area, leveraging their familiarity with the terrain.

Also, troops of 1 Brigade in Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralised several terrorists, including a notorious kingpin known as Alhaji Ma’oli.

The operation took place in Mai Sheka village, near Kunchin Kalgo town, which is one of the local communities that had suffered under Ma’oli’s reign of terror.

Ma’oli is renowned for always imposing illegal levies on residents of Unguwan Rogo, Mai Sheka, Magazawa, and other surrounding areas of Bilbis in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

The neutralisation of Ma’oli has brought relief and excitement to locals in Bilbis general area.

In a statement, Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, said the operation which led to the killing of the terrorist was initiated in response to intelligence report of terrorists on motorcycles operating on Bilbis axis of Bilbis District, Tsafe LGA in Zamfara State.

“Swift response by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma not only thwarted the terrorists’ plan to attack the locals but also reinforced the commitment to securing the area from further acts of violence.”