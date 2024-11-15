Military deploys troops as CDS assures voters of safety

The military high command has deployed personnel to Ondo State in preparation for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

Providing an update on the military’s role, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said on Thursday that the armed forces would work closely with the police to guarantee a peaceful election.

He said the deployment is intended to support officers of the Nigeria Police Force, who are the primary security agency responsible for maintaining internal security during the electoral exercise.

Daily Trust reports that the police authorities have already announced a restriction on vehicular movement in the state from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day to ensure smooth conduct.

Major General Buba disclosed that personnel from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have been mobilised to transport sensitive electoral materials on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has urged residents of Ondo State to vote in Saturday’s governorship election without fear of intimidation or violence.

Speaking in Akure on Thursday, Musa assured the electorate that enough security personnel had been deployed to ensure a peaceful and credible election.

He emphasised that the troops would remain impartial throughout the process. “I want to appeal to all Nigerians, especially the good people of Ondo State, to come out in mass and vote for the candidate of their choice. No one will intimidate you,” he said.

Musa, who was in the state to boost the morale of the security teams deployed for the election by the directive of President Bola Tinubu, also reassured that all security agencies would work together to create a safe environment for the election.

He urged heads of security agencies, including the NSCDC, Immigration, FRSC, and the police, to ensure their personnel maintain professionalism throughout the election.