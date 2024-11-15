Military buries Lagbaja today

All is now set for the final interment of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who died after a prolonged illness last week.

Daily Trust reports that his body, which arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 12:18 p.m. on Thursday will be buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today.

The funeral services, which commenced on Thursday with a Service of Songs at Mogadishu Cantonment, had all heads of security agencies in attendance.

Speaking during the service, the Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe praised the late army chief, saying he was an extraordinary military leader.

Aligbe, who spoke on behalf of the 39 Regular Course of NDA, said from the beginning, Lagbaja stood out as a born leader.

He urged the military community to embody the values of service and dedication that Lagbaja held dear.

“The only way I and my course mates and the other members of the armed forces, officers and soldiers that he left behind can honour his memory truly, is to continue what he believed in. He believed in the indivisibility of Nigeria.

“He believed in service. He gave everything at the risk of sounding immodest. I don’t know if we gave him enough,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, Bilikisu Ibrahim described Lagabaja as a man of faith whose spirit was rooted in devotion and conviction.

She said, “To those he served, he was a pillar of protection, an unwavering beacon amidst storms of insanity and threats.

“But beyond our soldiers was a man of faith, a spirit rooted in devotion and conviction. In the trials of duty, he held fast to his spirituality, finding in prayers the fortitude that guided him through the darkest battles.”