Military bombs Zamfara terrorists plotting attacks on soldiers, residents

Scores of terrorists, who were planning to attack some residents of Babban Kauye village, located in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been bombed by the military, Daily Trust reports.

It was learnt that the terrorists, who are loyal to two bandits’ kingpins, Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule, were killed by the airstrikes rained by air troops attached to ‘Operation Farautar Mujiya’.

Security sources revealed that the terrorists were planning to attack military personnel stationed at the Tsafe axis and residents of some villages around the area before intelligence thwarted their plans.

SPONSOR AD

Commenting on the development, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Olusola Akinboyewa, said the air troops were notified when the enemies were assembling to proceed for the planned attacks.

“Intelligence sources revealed that the congregation of criminals was perfecting plans for coordinated attacks against military personnel or civilians along the Tsafe axis.

“”Upon receiving credible intelligence, the NAF launched a series of devastating airstrikes, inflicting significant casualties on the criminal elements,” Akinboyewa, an Air Commodore of the force told journalists on Sunday.

He added that after the operations, which was carried out Friday, ground troops confirmed that many bandits’ kingpins leading the coordinated plans were also neutralised during the process.

The senior military officer added, “Reports from the ground confirmed the successful elimination of numerous high-ranking members of the bandits’ groups, dealing a severe blow to their operational capacity.

“Tsafe Local Government Area has long been a flashpoint for bandit activities, with factions loyal to Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule notorious for orchestrating violent assaults on local communities, security forces and vital infrastructure.

“These groups have utilised remote settlements like Babban Kauye as strategic safe havens, from which they coordinate and execute their nefarious operations.”

According to him, the latest airstrikes represent a robust response and support for the Theatre Command of Operation FANSAN YAMMA by the NAF.

He said it aligned with broader efforts to dismantle and completely degrade bandit networks in the region, disrupt planned attacks with a view to restoring peace and stability to the embattled North West.

“The NAF remains resolute in its mission, in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies, to secure the region and indeed the nation as a whole, as we work to eliminate threats posed by terrorists, bandits and all other criminal elements working against the peace and prosperity of our beloved country,” he added.