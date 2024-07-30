Military begins overhaul of national security infrastructure

The military high command says Nigeria’s national security infrastructure will be examined for armed forces’ readiness and intelligence capabilities to civil military coordination and strategic…

The military high command says Nigeria’s national security infrastructure will be examined for armed forces’ readiness and intelligence capabilities to civil military coordination and strategic communications.

It also charged top level military officers to demonstrate steadfast dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the country, adding that there is already a resolve to protect and secure residents of Nigeria against new threats.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, stated this at the National Defence College, Abuja on Monday when he spoke during the opening of the joint Strategic National Security Exercise (STRANEX) 2024 organised by the college.

Musa was represented by the Director of Peacekeeping Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj.Gen. Hilary Mabeokwu, at the exercise organised for participants of NDC Course 32 and those of the services’ war colleges.

The top military officer explained that the participants would refine their crisis management and strategic planning abilities as they manoeuvre through challenging situations and make important decisions.

“All aspects of our national security infrastructure will be examined for military readiness and intelligence capabilities to civil military coordination and strategic communications.

“Crucially, STRANEX provides a forum for promoting interagency collaboration and coordination,” the defence chief said.

On his part, the Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the exercise was a collaborative training event aimed at preparing the participants towards addressing the nation’s complex and ever evolving security threats.

Olotu, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, said the threats transcend the capability of individual services and agencies, but demanded a seamless unified response.

“Thus, to effectively combat these challenges, realistic, sustainable and coordinated joint efforts remain paramount.

“It is in this regard that innovative and strategic training institutions such as NDC, continually exercise complex scenarios, dispose participants to the indicative of informed strategic decision during national crisis.

“The exercise is meticulously designed to provide a comprehensive learning and more realistic experience across the grand strategy, management strategy and operational levels,” he said.