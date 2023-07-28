Mikel Obi gets Political Appointment

Former Super Eagles skipper, John Mikel Obi, has been appointed as Honorary Adviser on Sports to Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State. Obi, who grew…

Former Super Eagles skipper, John Mikel Obi, has been appointed as Honorary Adviser on Sports to Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State.

Obi, who grew up in Jos, Plateau capital, made a mark in football during his heydays.

Muftwang also appointed the renowned rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, as Honorary Adviser on Entertainment and Creativity.

The governor made the appointments known in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

In his remark about the appointments of the sports and music legends, Muftwang said it was part of his administration’s plan to erect the bedrock of excellence for the state.

He also approved the appointment of Professor Christopher Yilwan as the Chief Medical Director of the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Dr Agabus Manasseh as the Director General, Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency.

Mathew Dawap was appointed as General Manager, Plateau Mineral Development Company Limited while Helen Dabup, was made Executive Secretary, Local Government Service Pension Board by the governor.

Other appointees by the governor included Ishaku Jilemsam, Programme Manager, Plateau Agricultural Development Programme; Samuel Gwott, General Manager Plateau Express Service; Hart Bankat, General Manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board; and Olivia Dazyem, Special Adviser on Gender and Chairperson Implementation Committee of Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission.

He also approved the appointments were Hon Alex Chup, Chairman, Teacher’s Service Commission; Hon Sunday Amuna, Acting Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB); and Prof Ishaya Pam, Honorary Adviser on Healthcare and members of Abuja Liaison Directorate; among others.

