Mikano Motors to introduce 2 Changan Models at Changan Festive Night ‘24

Mikano Motors in partnership with global automotive leader Changan Automobiles has announced Changan Festive Night, an exclusive celebration of automotive excellence and innovation.

According to the company, the event will be a standout highlight of the festive season as Mikano Motors will also be formally introducing 2 premium models from Changan; the all- new CS95 with its classic and luxurious lines, and the urban- dwellers dream ride, the X7 Plus.

A statement from Mikano indicated that the event will also provide an opportunity to explore the latest innovations from Changan from their representatives.

It stated that guests would also be immersed in interactive experiences with product showcases for a firsthand feel of the vehicles’ advanced features and design.

Speaking on the event, Khaled Ghraizi, Managing Director of Mikano Motors, noted that Changan Festive Night is more than a launch, adding it is a celebration of a partnership that combines Changan’s global reputation for quality and innovation with Mikano Motors’ dedication to delivering world-class products and services to Nigerian consumers.