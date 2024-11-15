Mikano Motors LHCV To Showcase Lovol Equipment at Nigeria Mining Week 2024

From Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

Mikano Motors LHCV, the specialized division of Mikano International focusing on light and heavy-duty construction vehicles, is set to showcase Lovol Heavy Industry Group’s products at the Nigeria Mining Week 2024, scheduled to hold from November 18-20, 2024, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Ahead of the week, GM, Mikano Motors LHVC, Arab Gazi, expressed anticipation, saying the firm offers cutting-edge solutions equipment in the mining sector.

“We are proud to take part in Nigeria’s premier mining event, where we are showcasing the impressive innovations within our Lovol heavy equipment range.

“Mikano is dedicated to empowering Nigerian professionals with cutting-edge, dependable machinery that boosts productivity and efficiency,” he said.

The Sales Manager for Lovol’s Overseas Department, Aaron Li, expressed his satisfaction with Mikano Motors LHCV as a strategic partner.

He outlined the equipment which include; excavators (1.5T to 120T), loaders (2T to 10T), and off-road wide-body dump trucks (70T to 160T), saying they were designed to meet the demanding needs of the mining and construction sectors

“We are pleased with our ongoing partnership with Mikano Motors LHCV. Their deep understanding of the Nigerian market, combined with their commitment to excellence, allows us to provide high-performance machinery that meets the needs of mining professionals in the region. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration,” he said.

This year’s conference and expo organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), in collaboration with PwC Nigeria and Vuka Group promises to bring together key stakeholders from the mining, construction, and energy sectors to explore the latest technologies and solutions shaping the future of Nigeria’s extractive industries.

It is hosted by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, aiming to attract professionals, government officials, and industry leaders from across Nigeria and beyond.