Mikano Motors LHCV showcases Lovol Equipment at Nigeria Mining Week 2024

Mikano Motors LHCV, the specialized division of Mikano International, participated at the Nigeria Mining Week 2024, held recently at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The event, co-organized by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Vuka Group, and PwC Nigeria, brought together key players in the mining, construction, and energy sectors. It proved to be an exceptional platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration in Nigeria’s mining industry.

During the three-day conference and exhibition, Mikano Motors LHCV showcased Lovol Heavy Industry Group’s state-of-the-art mining machinery, including high-performance excavators, and wheeled loaders.

These robust machines, built to meet the rigorous demands of mining and construction projects, attracted significant attention and praise from industry professionals, government officials, and other stakeholders in attendance.

Visitors to the Mikano Motors stand (S76) were treated to an immersive experience, which included not only a display of Lovol heavy machinery but also interactive model mining sites at their booth.

These models demonstrated the application and functionality of the equipment in real-world mining scenarios, offering attendees a practical understanding of how Lovol machines enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

GM of Mikano Motors LHCV, Arab Gazi, stated that the event was an opportunity to showcase the reliability and power of the Lovol equipment.

He said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response we received at Nigeria Mining Week 2024. This event provided an invaluable opportunity to demonstrate the power and reliability of Lovol equipment and to engage directly with industry leaders and professionals.

“Mikano Motors LHCV remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive productivity and efficiency in Nigeria’s mining and construction sectors.”

Mikano Motors LHCV commended the organizers—the Miners Association of Nigeria, Vuka Group, PwC Nigeria—and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development for making this year’s Nigeria Mining Week a resounding success.

Mikano Motors promised to continue to play a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s mining and construction industries through innovative, reliable, and high-performance solutions.