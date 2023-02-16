Mikano Motors expands with Changan brands

MIKANO Motors, a member of Mikano International, has added Changan brands to its automobile offering, becoming the exclusive distributor of Changan brands in Nigeria. Changan…

MIKANO Motors, a member of Mikano International, has added Changan brands to its automobile offering, becoming the exclusive distributor of Changan brands in Nigeria.

Changan is joining the Geely brands, ZNA pickups, and Maxus under the portfolio.

Daily Trust learned that Mikano’s Changan partnership came after the China brand severed its partnership with Stallion Motors which used to be the exclusive representative and agent of the brand in Nigeria.

At the unveiling of the Changan brands including CS35, CS85, CS95, Eado DT, yesterday, the general manager of Mikano Motors, Ralph Haidar, explained that Mikano added Changan to its portfolio because of the quality of Changan brands.

He said introducing Changan brands did not mean an end to the Geely partnership, restating that Mikano and Geely remained strong partners.

According to him, Mikano has plans in the future to bring in more brands in order to grow its market share in the automotive market.

“For now we have four brands but in the future, we are bringing more brands and we continue to partner with brands globally renowned for quality, aesthetics, and ruggedness that we cherish as Mikano Motors,” he said.

Mikano is offering an unprecedented six-year warranty or 200,000 kilometers on the Changan brands which is the best offering in the market at the moment.

And already, Mikano has recorded over 500 pre-introduction units from several clients including the state government, banks, and construction companies.

Haidar said, “This is a brand that uses technology of modern vehicles. Changan is one of the best brands in the world with high quality design. We are starting with the CS35. We will be launching the Sedan soon and we have many models of Changan we would be launching in the year.

“Changan in West Africa is the second best-selling automobile apart from Toyota,” he said.

He assured of seamless and effective after-sale support through the Mikano after-sale facilities spread across the country.