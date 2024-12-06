Mikano Motors celebrates Changan night with CS95, X7 launch

It was a night of fun and excitement on Thursday when Mikano Motors celebrated Changan Festive Night ‘24 with the launch of two premium models from Changan – the All-New CS95 and the X7 Plus.

The launch was done at an exclusive event which provided an opportunity for the audience comprising the customers, influencers and other invited guests to explore the latest innovations from Changan from their representatives.

The unveiling was described as a celebration of a partnership that combines Changan’s global reputation for quality and innovation with Mikano Motors dedication to delivering world class products and services.

SPONSOR AD

Equipped with bespoke features and safety specifications, the CS95

is a mid-size crossover SUV which

comes with 2.0L Turbo GDI 233HP/390NM 8.

The Changan X7 Plus is a 5 and 7-seater mid-size SUV produced by Changan Automobile under the Oshan brand.

The C7 plus is a 1.5L Turbo GDI with 185HP/300NM 7 SPEED DCT/FWD 360 CAMERAS/4 AIRBAGS 6 SPEAKERS/12.3″ INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY PANORAMIC SUNROOF, among other features.

The night also featured presentation of awards to some brand ambassadors and influence of Mikano Motors for their support for the Changan brands.

Among those honoured were Mr. Macaroni, Rita Dominic, Akah Nnani, among others.

Omar Karameh, Executive Director Mikano International stated that the event was to celebrate “not only the success of Mikano Motors but also the power of collaboration, vision, and determination.”

He stated that in less than two years Mikano Motors has risen to become a leader in the automotive market, a milestone we are incredibly proud of.

“This achievement speaks to the strength of the Changan brand, the trust of our clients, and the relentless dedication of our team. From the sleek sophistication of the Changan CS series to the versatile and robust Eado and Alsvin models, our vehicles have become trusted companions across industries—most notably in the banking and telecom sectors.

“When we launched Mikano Motors just two short years ago as the official dealer for the Changan brand, we had a bold vision: to redefine the automotive experience in [our country/region] and to set a new standard of excellence.

“Changan, a globally renowned brand with over six decades of engineering expertise, brought to the table vehicles that perfectly balance innovation, style, reliability, and affordability. We knew we had the right partner, and we knew we had the right mission.”

He said the Mikano Motors had expanded its nationwide presence with a network of dealers, showrooms, and service centers strategically located to meet the needs of our customers wherever they are.

“Our latest showroom in Kano is a testament to this commitment. It is the largest automotive facility of its kind in the region, and it symbolizes our dedication to bringing world-class automotive solutions closer to our customers,” he added.

Stephanie Wang, the head of CHANGAN Africa sales expressed excitement that Changan which in Chinese means lasting safety found “a strong and like-minded partner in Mikano International limited led by Mr. Mofid Karameh and his team–all experts in the business.”

“We shall face up to the competition, continue to introduce globally recognized Changan models including our Deepal new energy vehicles, provide top ownership experience and after-sales service, and so build Changan with the highest customer satisfaction and make Changan the NO.1 Chinese Brand here.

“Tonight, everyone gathers together to witness the launch X7 plus and New CS95.”