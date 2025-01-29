Midwives will get 60,000 training kits – First Lady

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said 60,000 kits will be distributed to midwives across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The effort is aimed at complementing the federal government’s ongoing retraining exercise of 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide.

The first lady disclosed this in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital, during the presentation of 10,000 professional kits to midwives in the North Central zone, on Wednesday.

The states in the zone comprise Niger, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara and Kogi.

The distribution was done through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) as part of her ongoing three day visit to the Kwara State where she also commissioned the Unity Flyover named after the Emir of Ilọrin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and General Tunde Idiagbon Bridge.

According to Senator Tinubu, no fewer than 54,346 health workers have completed their training.

She said, “That is why RHI procured 60,000 kits as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our midwives. All six geopolitical zones will be receiving 10,000 Crocs and 10,000 scrubs to be shared among the states in each zone.

“We will be visiting other zones as soon as possible for the allocation of these items. This donation has been made possible by the generous support of an anonymous donor partner committed to ensuring better health care.

“The donor supports the Organization of African First Ladies for Development and the health sector in Nigeria particularly in the area of infant and maternal mortality and morbidity rate.”

Earlier, Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq hailed the initiative, adding that “it will have lasting impact on the safety and confidence of our health professionals who are frontline workers in the fight for better healthcare delivery.

“These dedicated men and women deserve our full support. This gesture by the first lady is a clear reflection of her commitment to our welfare and safety. The provision of these kits will not only ensure our health workers are well equipped to perform their duties but send a strong message of solidarity to those that are devoted to protecting the health of our mothers and children.”

Also speaking, North Central Zonal Coordinator, RHI and wife of Kwara state Governor Olufolake AbdulRazaq “this initiative, championed by the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu exemplifies her commitment to the welfare and professionalism of midwives across our nation.

“This generous support of providing 10,000 professional kits will undoubtedly empower midwives in the North Central zone with the motivation to deliver quality and compassionate care to mothers and new-borns.

“I assure other RHI coordinators and I in the North central zone will see to it that the distribution through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency is done accordingly.”