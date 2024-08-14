Michael Ango assumes duty as Acting FCT-IRS chair

Michael Ango, the newly appointed Acting Executive Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) yesterday assumed duty on Tuesday following his appointment by President…

Michael Ango, the newly appointed Acting Executive Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) yesterday assumed duty on Tuesday following his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last Friday.

Ango, who arrived at the FCT-IRS headquarters around 11am was received by the immediate past Acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Haruna Y. Abdullahi.

While addressing the management staff, the new chairman assured them, staff and other stakeholders, that he would run an open administration and would depend on their support including the immediate past chairman.

He said his mandate was to implement Mr. President’s vision for making Nigeria, a truly prosperous nation, that is able to provide its citizens with the opportunities and

environment to meet their individual and collective aspirations. With particular focus on the FCT.

Ango added that he would work to support the agenda of the FCT Minister to create a modern and truly 21st century capital city that provides infrastructure,

social services and a secure citizen friendly environment comparable to any developed nation in the world.

He noted that FCT-IRS is the major source of revenue for the territory such that FCT would be able to fund its major projects from the revenue collection by the Service with minimal dependence on federal allocation.

Ango warned that there would be no room for laxity, incompetence or other negative tendencies that would not align with the vision and goals of Mr. President and the FCT Minister.

He described the immediate past Acting Executive Chairman as a friend, brother and colleague over the years.

Earlier, the outgoing chairman Mr. Haruna Y. Abdullahi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead and contribute to success of the Service.