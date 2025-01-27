MicCom Ventures into High Voltage Cable Production

MicCom Cables and Wires, Nigeria’s first indigenous cable manufacturing company, has announced plans to diversify its product portfolio with the production of High Voltage (HV) cables and other advanced cable products. This ambitious move aims to address gaps in local energy infrastructure and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global energy manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the 13th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Mrs. Bukola Adubi, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), shared details of the project. The conference, themed “Defining the Next Frontier for Nigerian Content Implementation,” provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss strategies for advancing local content development in Nigeria.

Adubi disclosed that the expansion, valued at $30 million, is already underway, with significant upgrades to MicCom’s manufacturing facilities. This includes factory renovations, the introduction of cutting-edge machinery, and the construction of a dedicated HV cable facility. She emphasized the importance of the investment in meeting growing local and international demands for high-quality cables, highlighting that the transformation of the factory is expected to be completed within six months.

High Voltage cables, which are essential for transmitting electricity at elevated voltage levels, are critical for ensuring the reliability, safety, and efficiency of industrial and utility-scale energy systems. With voltage capacities ranging from 33/110kV to ultrahigh levels exceeding 110kV, these cables play a pivotal role in supporting resilient energy infrastructure and reducing operational inefficiencies.

The expansion underscores MicCom’s commitment to strengthening local manufacturing capacity while enhancing Nigeria’s economic diplomacy within the African market. During the PNC conference, Adubi moderated a panel session titled “Nigerian Content Beyond Borders,” where she advocated for increased support for indigenous businesses to scale their operations and boost foreign exchange earnings through exports.

Panelists discussed key challenges hindering cross-border trade and local production capacity, including regulatory bottlenecks, documentation hurdles, and logistical constraints. Emphasis was placed on the need for greater standardization to ensure Nigerian products meet global benchmarks, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in international markets. Participants also explored ways to leverage economic diplomacy to reduce trade barriers and foster partnerships across African markets.

Panel contributors included prominent industry figures such as Abdulmalik Halilu, Director of Monitoring & Evaluation at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN); Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, Director General & CEO of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), represented by Paul Clement Pankes, Group Head of Chemical Technology at SON; and Dr. Doyle Edeni, Group Managing Director & CEO of Blue Seal Energy Group Inc.

The discussions also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between industry and academia to nurture a workforce capable of driving future innovations. Panelists called for mentorship programs and partnerships that equip young Nigerians with critical knowledge and skills to contribute to the country’s industrial and economic growth. Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of infrastructure investments, such as the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGaPS), to support emerging businesses and facilitate exports.

Despite the significant opportunities, regulatory inconsistencies, restrictive trade policies, and limited access to funding remain barriers to growth for many Nigerian businesses. Panelists urged stakeholders to address these systemic issues, calling for reforms that reduce the cost of doing business and encourage the export of locally manufactured products. They also stressed the role of large industry players in supporting smaller enterprises, fostering an inclusive growth model that benefits the broader economy.

MicCom’s expansion into HV cable production reinforces its legacy of excellence as a leader in Nigeria’s cable manufacturing sector. Established in 1978, the company has consistently delivered high-quality cables and wires to local and international markets, capturing a significant share in the West African subregion. This $30 million investment not only strengthens Nigeria’s energy infrastructure but also aligns with the broader goal of achieving sustainable energy security and economic growth across the region.