MFM eulogises Zenith Bank WBL’s MVP, Wandoo Hembam

The Most Valuable Player of the 2024 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, Wandoo Marvis Hembam, is described as a highly committed and dedicated player.

Gushing about the recent exploits of the talented ball handler, MFM Women Basketball Club’s Chairman, Godwin Enakhena, said the player is destined for greatness in her chosen career.

“One of the most dedicated players in the team. We’ve a team made up of very committed players, and she’s one of them,” Enakhena said. “A team player. The world is at her feet.”

The immensely talented player whose profile has continued to rise is set to lead Nigeria cadet team to the world stage after her historic performance for MFM Women Basketball team, helping them to win back-to-back league titles.

It has been an interesting year for the 16-year-old leading both the MFM team and the U-16 J’Tigress to great heights and is ready to take her stock further at the 2025 FIBA U-18 Women’s World Cup in Czech Republic.

The Benue State born Wandoo played pivotal roles in MFM’s championship winning performances in 2023 and 2024, winning the Most Valuable Player award in the latter.

At the National Sports Festivals, she picked up silver while representing Benue State in 2020 and gold with Delta State in 2022.