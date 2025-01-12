MEXICO: 6.2 magnitude quake strikes Southwest

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattled a region of southwest Mexico on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The tremor was centred eight kilometres (five miles) from Coalcoman de Vazquez Pallares, a municipality of around 20,000 people which is about 600 kilometres west of the capital Mexcio City.

The quake struck at a depth of 86.2 kilometres.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on social media platform X that the national emergency services had reported “there are no new developments and are initiating review protocols” in Coalcoman.

Mexico lies on five tectonic plates that make it one of the world’s most earthquake-vulnerable countries, particularly on the Pacific coast.