Methodist Church Prelate warns those heating up the polity

Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Oliver Ali Aba has warned those Nigerians heating up polity.

Speaking at the inauguration and presentation of RT Rev Moses Onyekachi Nwakama as the new Methodist Bishop, Diocese of Awka, the cleric said if Nigeria is at war,the whole of African continent will be at war.

He said those clamouring for war do not know what they were wishing for, adding that if they had witnessed war, they would be afraid.

“If there is war in Nigeria nobody is safe. There is no place for us to run to . Are we running to Cameroon,Chad or Benin Republic? No country will accommodate us “he said.

He also called on Nigerians not to allow the country experience what is currently happening in Sudan.

Aba urged Nigerians to join hands together and move the country forward.

The Methodist Prelate also urged Nigerians not to entertain any fear about the May 29 swearing in, stating that ceremony will be peaceful and free.

“Nothing will happen and nothing is going to happen. We Nigerians should be able to love our country. Are we happy with what is happening in Sudan and other parts of African? Nothing will happen before during and after the swearing in as God will never allow this country to have problem” he stated.

According to him, whatever that may have happened in the last general election should be kept aside so that the country could move forward.