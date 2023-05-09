Messi reportedly agrees £320m-a-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club

According to the latest report, Lionel Messi will agree on a deal worth £320 million a year with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. The 35-year-old will…

According to the latest report, Lionel Messi will agree on a deal worth £320 million a year with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

The 35-year-old will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after having some controversial issues with the club.

Lionel Messi is set to snub Barcelona and move to Saudi Arabia after being linked with a move back to Camp Nou in recent months. Barcelona have been unable to strike a deal with the Argentine due to their financial situation.

El Chiringuito TV’s recent report says Messi will accept the proposal tabled by Al-Hilal at the end of the season and join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.