Messi out of Argentina’s next World Cup qualifiers

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has not been included in Argentina’s squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. The 37-year-old returned to Miami’s starting line-up for their Major League Soccer win over Atlanta United but picked up an injury during Sunday’s game. Inter later confirmed the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has a “low-grade” injury to his adductor muscle.

Messi was rested for three Miami games before coming off the bench and scoring in last week’s Concacaf Champions Cup win at Jamaican side Cavalier.

Messi said in a story on Instagram, external that it was a “shame to miss two such such special qualification games”.

“I wanted to be there as always but at the last minute, a minor injury forced me to take a break before playing again,” he said.