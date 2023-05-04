Messi expected to dump PSG after Saudi Arabia’s trip

World Cup winner Lionel Messi is expected to leave French side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the conclusion of the current campaign. The two-year contract the…

The two-year contract the Argentine signed when he joined the club in 2021 had been the subject of discussions, but there has been no progress on that front.

Messi has been offered a deal worth £320m per year if he decides to move to Saudi Arabia after his contract expires at the end of the season according to media reports.

The government is reportedly taking part in conversations about Messi’s potential move to Saudi Arabia, according to The Telegraph.

The agreement might be worth as much as £320 million annually, which is more than Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer move.

Al-Hilal, a rival of Ronaldo’s team Al-Nassr, who were prevented from acquiring Ronaldo due to a transfer ban, is one of Messi’s prospective destinations.

If Messi moves to Saudi Arabia after his contract expires at PSG, he will be the highest-paid player in the world, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s yearly wages.

The 34-year-old was recently suspended and fined by the club for going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

PSG recently lost to Lorient on Saturday, which paved the way for Marseille to close the gap to five points on the league table.

After the game, it was reported that Lionel Messi took his family on a trip to Saudi Arabia without the permission of the club after recently posting a sponsored post on Instagram praising Saudi Arabia’s green landscapes.