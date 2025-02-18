Mercy Chinwo’s royalties: You must appear before court to defend yourself, EFCC tells EezeeTee

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged the ex-manager of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, insisting that he must appear in court to defend himself.

The commission, in a statement via it’s X handle, said EezeeTee must appear in person before Justice A. O. Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi to defend himself.

According to the commission, the royalty allegation is to the tune of $340,000,00.

The statement reads this:

“Justice A.O. Owoeye of Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, on Monday, February 17, 2025 held that Mr. Ezekiel Thankgod must appear in court to take his plea and adjourned till March 6, 2025 for his arraignment.

“Mr. Thankgod, ex-manager of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo has consistently evaded arraignment by the Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, prompting a warrant of arrest to be issued on him by the court during January 16, 2025 proceedings.

“Thankgod is to be arraigned on a three-count charge, bordering on money laundering and dishonest conversion to the tune of $340,000.

One of the charges reads: “That EZEKIEL ONYEDIKACHUKWU THANKGOD and EEZEE GLOBAL CONCEPTS LIMITED sometime in 2023, directly retained the sum of $260,494 (Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety-Four USD) in EEZEE GLOBAL MINISTRY Zenith Bank Plc account number, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity, the dishonest conversion of the said sum, property of Mercy Chinwo and Judith Kanayo.”

The offence is contrary to Section 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The bench warrant of January 16, 2025 for his arrest followed an application by the prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, who informed the court that the prosecution has been unable to effect service of the charges on him as he had been unreachable.

On January 24, 2025, defence counsel, Dr. Monday Ubani, SAN had to accept service on behalf of the defendant, but pointed to a preliminary objection challenging the charges.

Justice Owoeye subsequently adjourned till today, Monday, February 17, 2025 for the defendant’s arraignment.