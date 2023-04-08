Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Dawayya, other entertainers who battled marriage crisis

Entertainers, like any other individuals, often have a fair share of love affairs turned sour and even become heartbroken, but a couple of them would pick up the pieces and find a new love.

In this report, Daily Trust highlights some ace entertainers, who found love again after failed marriages.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe is a famous Nollywood actress, a director and a businesswoman.

Aigbe was first married to Lanre Gentry, a businessman who hails from Osun state, in 2013 but unfortunately the union crashed in 2017.

Accusations of infidelity and domestic violence tore the partners apart. Aigbe accused her ex-husband of irresponsibility.

Even after separation, she and Gentry took their misunderstanding to social media, dragging and insulting each other.

Sometime later, she announced her marriage with her ex-husband’s friend, Kazim Adeoti, a development that sent social media agog.

In response, Gentry took to his Instagram account to thank God for vindicating him. He posted a picture of him, Aigbe and Adeoyi when they (Gentry and Aigbe) were still married to prove his claim.

Aigbe recently announced her conversion to Islam with a new name, Meenah. She now prefers to be addressed as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

Alice Iyabo Ojo

Born on 21 December 1977, Alice Iyabo Ojo is a Nigerian actress, director, and producer. She has featured in not less than 150 films and produced over 14 movies.

But despite being famous, gorgeous and brilliant, marriage seems to be the source of Ojo’s travails.

She got married when she was just 21, even though the name of the husband was not disclosed. He was only said to be a famous movie-marketer.

Ojo’s marriage fell through years later. She said she only married the unnamed man because he had impregnated her.

The mother of two has not tied the knot with any other person since her first marriage broke down, but she said he is comfortable with another unanamed newfound boyfriend.

JJC Skillz

Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz is a Nigerian songwriter, rapper, record and television producer. Like many celebrities of his repute, he has controversies around his love story.

Nine months after JJC Skillz parted ways with a Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, the producer took a new wife.

The native of Kogi State native tied the knot at a private ceremony in Kano.

But Bello’s most publicised marriage was with Funke Akindele, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in Lagos State during the 2023 elections. They got married in London in May 2016. JJC Skillz and Akindele also collaborated in film production.

Rukayya Dawayya

Daughter of a wealthy businessman, Rukayya Umar Santa, popularly known as Rukayya Dawayya, was a sensational Kannywood actress. She was born in Kano in 1985 and made her first debut in the Kannywood industry in the year 2000.

The first film she featured in “Dawayya” gave her the stage name.

Since then Dawayya has featured in more than 150 movies, making her one of the greatest actresses in the northern Nigeria film industry.

Dawayya also had a taste of divorce. She got married in 2012 and bore her first son in Saudi Arabia, but her marriage collapsed in 2014.

In 2022 the famous Kannywood actress found a new love in the Executive Director of Kano State Censorship Board, Sama’ila Na’abba Afakallah.

The wedding Fatiha took place at Tinshama Friday mosque. There had been some rumours that the duo were secretly dating.

Maryam AB Yola

Maryam Abdullahi Bala, who adopted the name Maryam AB Yola, was among the rising stars in the Kannywood industry.

She is a native of Adamawa and joined the film industry immediately after completing her secondary education.

But the jovial actress was lovesick at a moment in her life after her marriage hit the rock. He was married to another Kannywood star and producer Adam A. Zango, whom she publicly displayed as the apple of her eyes. Maryam Abdullahi Bala remarried in 2022 at a low key event in Adamawa State.