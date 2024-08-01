✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Mercedes explain Russell’s Belgium GP disqualification

Mercedes say George Russell was disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix because his car lost more weight than they expected in a number of areas.…

George Russell
Mercedes say George Russell was disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix because his car lost more weight than they expected in a number of areas.

Russell lost the win because his car was found to be 1.5kg underweight after the race, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton elevated to first in his place.

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the car’s tyres, underfloor ‘plank’ and Russell himself all affected the car’s final weight.

Shovlin said: “The car can lose quite a lot of weight during the race. You get tyre wear, plank wear, brake wear, oil consumption.

All Formula 1 drivers lose weight during a race – sometimes as much as 3kg – because of fluid loss from sweating. In Belgium, Russell lost more than he expected to.

 

