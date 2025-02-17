Meranda presides over Lagos Assembly plenary amidst tight security

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, is currently presiding over the plenary amidst tight security.

Our correspondent reports that there’s growing tension at the assembly as legislative workers protested against the alleged plans to remove Mojisola Meranda as the speaker of the Assembly.

The legislative workers also clashed with the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) who the early hours of Monday stormed the assembly and sealed Meranda’s office alongside that of his Deputy and the Clerk.

Our correspondent had reported how armed security personnel took over the complex at Alausa, Ikeja, leading to palpable tension among the lawmakers and workers of the assembly.

Daily Trust reports that the ongoing imbroglio at the assembly following the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker on January 13 has not abated.

The Monday’s drama is coming a few days after Obasa, who was removed for alleged abuse of office and corruption, dragged the state lawmakers challenging his removal as the Speaker of the Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state especially the highest decision making body, GAC, have been divided over the removal of Obasa as the speaker and election of Meranda as a replacement.

The GAC held a marathon meeting with the house recently amidst report of planned of the reinstatement of Obasa

Obasa, in a motion at the Ikeja Division of the State High Court, is challenging the legality of his removal from office.

The motion was filed on Wednesday, 12 February, 2025, named the Lagos State House of Assembly and Meranda, current Speaker of , as defendants.

‘Meranda We Want’, workers chant

Daily Trust reports that when Meranda arrived the assembly complex amidst tight security around 11:15 on Monday, many legislative workers showed solidarity with the first female speaker over alleged plans to remove her.

“Meranda we want”, “Meranda We want”, the workers were chanting in a short clip obtained by Daily Trust.

Meranda visibly overwhelmed by emotion was surrounded by her security men amid the chaotic atmosphere.

Inside the chamber, officials of the DSS clashed with the legislative workers, leading to commotion.

The DSS officials, dressed in black jackets and helmets and armed with weapons, struggled with the workers at the door.

Our correspondent gathered that with support from the legislative workers, lawmakers had earlier forced their way into the chamber around 12:30 pm.

It was further gathered that Meranda and about 32 members are present at the plenary.

Meanwhile, sources told Daily Trust that Meranda, may resign today, to pave way for Obasa’s return following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust reports that during the marathon meeting the GAC held with the house, the lawmakers were said to have been directed to apologise to Tinubu “for not consulting with the leadership of the party” before initiating the impeachment process against Obasa.